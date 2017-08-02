TOP STORIES
God created all with two things :faith and the world.By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
Photos From Kanu Nwankwo Birthday celebration
Ex Nigerian Footballer, Kanu Nwankwo, Celebrated his birthday with the motherless Baby home today and the Footballer used this opportunity to officially open the Kanu Basketball Clinic which has one Foreign Coach from the USA
With the wife, Amarachi Kanu by his side, everything went well as the event was graced by family, friends and top government dignitaries.
Enjoy picture from his birthday celebration and the Kanu Basketball Clinic Opening
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Spotlight