Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3732
|4.3776
|Euro
|5.1662
|5.1698
|Pound Sterling
|5.7862
|5.7938
|Swiss Franc
|4.5318
|4.5342
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5027
|3.5061
|S/African Rand
|0.3299
|0.3302
|Australian Dollar
|3.4937
|3.4994
#SaveKunleAgboola: Producer Of Idan Irawo On Africa Magic Needs Your Help To Be Alive!
Producer of popular TV show, Idan Irawo aired on cable channel, DSTV’s Africa Magic, Yoruba, Kunle Agboola is down with terminal ailment and seriously needs your financial help to be alive.
According to his medical doctors, he is already stage 5 which is an advance stage of Chronic Kidney Disease and if we need to keep him alive to continue from where he stopped with life and his entertaining show, we need to support him with our finances.
As you are reading this, Mr. Kunle Agboola, is in dare need of everyone' support in whatever way you can as the producer of note has spent and sold all to keep up with his weekly dialysis at Gbagada General Hospital.
From the tests and diagnosis carried out by medical experts, he was informed that he would need about $40, 800 (N14.8Million) for the cost of Kidney transplant, flight, accommodation for three people, (himself, kidney donor, and care-giver to carry out the Kidney Transplant operation at Columbia Asia Hospital in India.
Notable actress, Mercy Aigbe, having being intimated by Alonge Michael concerning his state of health, paid him a visit today, recorded a video of him in his present condition for her Instagram fans and followers to come to his aide financially.
Mercy has also promised to champion the cause to raise a required fund from friends, family and lovers of Nollywood films for Mr. Agboola to undergo the Kidney transplant in India.
Please support with whatever way you can and also endeavor to include him in your prayers.
May you never run short of help all the days of your life. Amen!!! #savekunleagboola
His account details as follows:
Kunle Agboola
GTBank Account no. 0111462501
Contact: 08055744734, 0818 948 7990
