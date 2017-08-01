modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Super Eagles Player, Ogenyi Onazi Welcomes Baby Girl

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
14 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Ogenyi Onazi, does not only find the net to score but also knows how to strike hard with his woman when he has eaten well (laugh).

The player has joined the league of proud fathers as he and his wife has just welcomed a baby girl as he also prepares to celebrate father’s day next year 2017.

Onazi and his woman, Sandra Ogunsuyi, got married in Benin on the 16th of June and they are already a year older in their happy union and still counting.

Sharing his feelings on becoming the latest dad in town, he wrote, “Only God knows how I feel right now. God you are faithful this is the best gift you can get on a new month. #proudfather #godisgreat #myprincess.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Parliament ‘Approves’ Controversial Towing Levy

24 minutes ago

Expect More Rains And Disasters—NADMO Warns

24 minutes ago

quot-img-1"You Don't have to be loud to be Powerful"

By: Dr. Nana Asuo Gyebi quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line