modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nollywood Producers Starking Productions Welcomes Baby Boy

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
52 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Two Nollywood producers and lovers, Makvee and Starking productions have just welcomed their bundle of joy this new month of August.

The happy couple could not hold back their joy as they have been singing praise to God for blessing them with their second child and still counting.

They are already blessed with a baby girl and the new born which happen to be a boy has been named Kamsiyochukwu Daniel.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Affairs

TOP STORIES

Economy In Reverse Gear Under Akufo-Addo – Adongo

27 minutes ago

Small Scale miners fight Akufo-Addo's anti-galamsey task force

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Every man is the architect of his own fortune.

By: Francis Tawiah, Dui quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line