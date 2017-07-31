modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

ADEKUNLE PRESENTS THE VIDEO FOR “CALL ON ME”

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Music Releases

Following the huge success of his ‘One Night Stand’ U.K Tour earlier this month, Urban Highlife artiste Adekunle Gold presents the video of ‘Call on Me’.

The video which was shot in West Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles by Moyo Oyelola and Peter Longno as Director of Photography sees Adekunle Gold walking the beautiful streets of LA searching for a mysterious woman, intertwined with beautiful scenes of various mazes and puzzles. The video is a masterpiece and sure drives the point of the song further.

Adekunle Gold is gearing up for the release of his second studio Album ‘About 30’ which will be released 2018.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Music Releases

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Gov't saved $1bn revising 'mispriced' Mahama's Gas contract...

10 minutes ago

Asempa Budget brought Ghanaians hope – Finance Minister

10 minutes ago

quot-img-1Money isnt the root to happiness, its the root materialism

By: lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line