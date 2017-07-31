modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Comedian, Wale Gates expecting Second Child After About 6years

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
57 minutes ago | Commics News

US based Nigerian comedian and event compere, Wale Gates, is one man that understands what it means to have family planning and that he has been doing well with his wife.

The comedian is blessed with a beautiful daughter who is about 6 years of age and now he is expecting another child from his pretty wife.

Hopefully the child will be coming anytime soon, as he has already began buying baby things but not wanting to disclose the sex of the child.

Congrats to the happy family

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Commics News

TOP STORIES

Military storms galamsey areas in special enforcement operation [Photo...

1 hour ago

NPP MPs Sabotaging DCEs - Naabu

2 hours ago

quot-img-1CAN MILLS CONVINCE GHANAIANS THAT WHEN AN NDC IS GIVEN THE CHANCE HE CAN PROVE TO THE WORLD THAT HE IS A POLITICIAN?

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line