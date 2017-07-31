TOP STORIES
CAN MILLS CONVINCE GHANAIANS THAT WHEN AN NDC IS GIVEN THE CHANCE HE CAN PROVE TO THE WORLD THAT HE IS A POLITICIAN?By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Comedian, Wale Gates expecting Second Child After About 6years
US based Nigerian comedian and event compere, Wale Gates, is one man that understands what it means to have family planning and that he has been doing well with his wife.
The comedian is blessed with a beautiful daughter who is about 6 years of age and now he is expecting another child from his pretty wife.
Hopefully the child will be coming anytime soon, as he has already began buying baby things but not wanting to disclose the sex of the child.
Congrats to the happy family
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Commics News