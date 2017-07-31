TOP STORIES
Hard work without talent is a shame, but talent without hard work is a tragedy.By: Rober Half
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Singer, Salawa Abeni Welcomes Grandchildren as Son Welcomes Twins
Wow, God is indeed blessing legendary singer, Queen Salawa Abeni, as she has just welcomed another set of grandchildren.
Yes, you heard it right, set of grandchildren because her son has just given her twins grandchildren and she is so grateful to God that she is alive to see her grandchildren and more to come.
The singer welcomed the grandchildren from her second son who got married to a white lady and just welcomed their twins boys.
“Help me rejoice my people. God has blessed me again. I'm very grateful to you Almighty Allah... Latest Grandma in Town,” she shared.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Nollywood Media