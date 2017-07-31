modernghana logo

Singer, Salawa Abeni Welcomes Grandchildren as Son Welcomes Twins

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Wow, God is indeed blessing legendary singer, Queen Salawa Abeni, as she has just welcomed another set of grandchildren.

Yes, you heard it right, set of grandchildren because her son has just given her twins grandchildren and she is so grateful to God that she is alive to see her grandchildren and more to come.

The singer welcomed the grandchildren from her second son who got married to a white lady and just welcomed their twins boys.

“Help me rejoice my people. God has blessed me again. I'm very grateful to you Almighty Allah... Latest Grandma in Town,” she shared.

Nollywood Media

