Beat Maker, FLIPTYCE Weds in Style (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
17 minutes ago

Popular beat maker, FLIPTYCE, is officially off the singles market as he over the weekend wedded his long time lover, Halimah Osasere Folorunso.

The wedding was not loud as he is this shy fellow but it brought family members and friends together as they celebrate the union of their loved ones.

FLIPTYCE wife is an Early Years TEACHER, Montessori Directress and Educational Consultant. The two love birds have been dating for long but kept things in secret until recently when they became one body.

Congrats to them and happy marriage life and many fruitful years ahead.

