modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Kanu Nwankwo Officially Opens kanu Super 6 Competition in Owerri

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Where ‘N’ When

The Much Anticipated Kanu Super Six Football Competition has been officially opened by the Ex-Super Eagles Skipper Kanu Nwankwo at his Sports Center is Owerri IMO State.

The Football Who tagged the Competition Giving Back used the opportunity to encourage young participant to stay focused and keep working hard in developing their game of football.

Kanu in his words said that he has always been someone who loves seeing youth being successful in what ever there are doing and will keep supporting them to their get to the top of their games

Kanu Used the Opportunity to Call On the Government and Ex International Sports Legends in Nigeria to Invest in Sports Especially Grassroots Sports Development that it will be helpful and also encourage foreign investors to come into the country.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Where ‘N’ When

TOP STORIES

Stop Using Yahoo And Gmail—Communication Minister Warns Gov’t Agencies

2 hours ago

KMA lauds citizen action against sanitation law breakers

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Winning starts by beginning

By: Nana Adjoa Nimo quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line