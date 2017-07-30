modernghana logo

Actress, Mimi Orjiekwe Shares Pregnancy photo-shoot

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
6 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

These days’ fans have constantly seen various unclad photos of some celebrities all in the name of showing off their baby bump.

Everything is all about photos of all sought and despite the constant criticism by many who do not find it nice, more celebs continue to release some unclad photos.

Nollywood actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, is not left out of this unclad ways as she recently shared photos of her pregnancy shoot before her delivery.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

