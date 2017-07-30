TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Review: Campus Explore Shoes For Men
Campus shoe has been a very familiar term in our household, since childhood days. Most of us have, at least once, had a campus shoe. It may be during the school days or the college.
It has been our preferred choice when it comes to comfortable footwear, across age groups. Campus shoes offer a wide range of shoes with varied options.
One can never go wrong with Campus shoes, be it the looks or the quality, it stands up to the expectations really well. Also, it has a shoe for all the occasions, be it formal, casual, athletic, school shoes, etc.
Today, I am Pankaj Bansal (part of Newspatrolling.com team) going to share the review of Campus Explore shoes with you guys.
To begin with, the shoes look absolutely chic and trendy. At the very first look you will realize how strong and sturdy it looks. And when you actually wear them, you would realize that it is not only strong, but also super light.
The shoes weight around 390 gm only. If you wear it, you will feel really light on your toes and feel that your feet are well cushioned. The upper body of the shoe is made up of synthetic leather which makes it more durable.
