modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I Hate Wearing Hair net, Early Morning Kisses…Toke Makinwa Reveals

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 minute ago | In The Closet

Popular radio on-air-personality, Toke Makinwa, in her latest vlog has taken time to list some of the things she does not like doing and also advised ladies to learn from it.

She disclosed that she hate picking her nose either with her man or in public, she does not like farting even in the presence of her guy, she detest early morning kiss and does not like wearing hair net.

Toke stressed that wearing hair net does not look good at all because the guys do not feel sexy when they perceive the odour that oozes out of it.

According to her, “I hate hair net, I personally cannot stand hair net, I hate it with a passion. I personally believe that it is torture for any man to see you walking around in hair net, sometimes you wear it for a while and it starts to smell nooo, there are some nice silky scarf that you can wear, ladies, let’s stop wearing hairnet because I don’t think the guys find it sexy.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

In The Closet

TOP STORIES

Victims of Tamale floods yet to receive relief

13 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament orders investigation into recent police killings

14 hours ago

quot-img-1"knowing who you are is the art of loving"

By: Cerise Choice quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line