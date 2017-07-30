TOP STORIES
WHEN I SEE MYSELF IN THE MIRROW,I SEE MYSELF LIKE YESTERDAY YOUNG AND BEAUTIFUL.BUT WHEN I LOOK AT MY CHILDREN,I SAY TO MYSELF 'AKO' YOU ARE GROWING OLDER THAT'S FACTBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Producer, Adey Joins 9ice, Iyanya At Temple Management Company
Super talented producer, Adegboyega Ogunlesi, popularly known as Adey, is the latest among some of Nigeria’s best talents who have pitched tent with fast-growing talent agency, Temple Management Company (TMC).
Adey signed the dotted lines in at the Victoria Island corporate office of the fast-rising entertainment company putting TMC in an administrative position to manage his brand and chart a new career direction.
The multi-talented producer who is being tipped as one of the best producers of the year is credited with producing some of the biggest songs of the year including Ycee’s 'Juice' and Olamide’s 'Wavy Level' and Mr. Eazi's 'Dirty Yourself.'
Welcoming the producer, Mark Redguard, Head Of Entertainment, said that the company is committed to transforming the career of all its clients including Adey who is the latest member of the Temple family.
Speaking after the signing, Adey described his decision to team up with TMC as a perfect pairing that can help him actualize his goals.
He explained, “For me, management is so important because a talent without direction could as well be a talentless person. I have struggled with finding my way by myself because I cannot be a jack of all trade and master of none. I have tried managing myself before but I now want to focus on my art and allow the professionals do their job.
Adey who is working on his debut EP said, “I think Temple Management and I are a perfect pairing of an experienced company with a lot of resources and facilities that will enable me get to where I want to be. I have friends who are signed to Temple like Seye Ogunlewe and Iyanya who have told how the company has impacted their career. I feel excited to move on with Temple.”
ABOUT ADEY
Adegboyega Ogunlesi popularly known as Adey has been making music for about 10 years. He has worked with some of Nigeria’s biggest brands. He returned from America back home to Nigeria after giving up on studying Engineering to do music.
His most recent production credits include Olamide’s Wavy Level, Dremo’s Ojere and Mr Eazi’s Gboriwole, Dirty Yourself and Accra To Lagos. He also produced Iceberg’s Wave featuring Davido and songs by Ycee including Link Up, Need To Know and the 2017, monster hit, Julz.
At the moment, he is completing work on his highly anticipated first body of work due to be released as an EP soon.
Twitter & Instagram - @itsadey
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Music News