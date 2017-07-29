modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Singer, Mayorkun Going Through Emotional Trauma

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
11 minutes ago | Celebrity Picks

Hmm, it is well with this thing called love as singer, Mayorkun, is currently going through emotional trauma based on his recent social media update.

The singer made a subtle shade stating that women are the most complicated beings alive as he write that “love is Blind; Love is Bar (money).”

Truth be told, a lot of innocent lovers suffer for crime of love they don’t deserve from their spouse and this could either be as a result of past experience or love for the money.

It’s so sad how lot of singles fall victims of fake love but what can one do but to keep praying with hopes of finding that better guy or lady to love as it’s not all about the money.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrity Picks

TOP STORIES

MPs immunity from arrest mantra is medieval- Kofi Bentil

1 hour ago

Be Careful Of Demons – Kwesi Botchwey

2 hours ago

quot-img-1The greatest treasure to man is The man.

By: Sampson Agyei Mensah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line