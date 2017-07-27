modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nollywood Producer, Ikenna Donald Ekwuibe Lays Father to Rest

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
38 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood producer, Ikenna Donald Ekwuibe, has already began the burial arrangement of his late father, Ozo Timothy Udeji Ekwuibe, who passed on 8th July, 2017 after a brief illness at the age of 60.

His body has already been laid to rest after his body left the Eastern Nigeria medical Mortuary for his compound in Enugu.

Those who accompanied the producer to the morgue were actor cum producer, Azodo Ifeanyi and CEO Rock Celly Films.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Vice President commiserate with the families of Tamale Flood.

2 hours ago

‘How We Killed Mahama’

3 hours ago

quot-img-1where everyone strives 2 do what is right & proper lawyers are always handy 2 lend a helping hand

By: rkt quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.08755.0912
Pound Sterling5.70565.7118
Swiss Franc4.56094.5621
Canadian Dollar3.48933.4918
S/African Rand0.33540.3357
Australian Dollar3.46333.4688
body-container-line