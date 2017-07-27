TOP STORIES
If you come from a country that practises backward politics, never be in contact with foreigners , they will ask you embarrassing questions.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Singer, Paul Okoye Describes First House ‘Square Ville’ as Old House
Thank God for bringing the P-Square brothers this far in the Nigerian music industry and today they have been able to seat back and count their blessings.
Recently, Paul Okoye, shared a photo of their first acquired house which they named ‘square Ville,’ at Omole, which was trailed with various allegations of forcefully acquiring it as he now describes it as Old House.
Today, they have houses both within and outside the country and are now living large with their various families.
“#oldhouse Square ville this house use to be da shit!!! Back then Meeennnn but God always has his own way. #higherhigher God bless your hustle”
