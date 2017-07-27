modernghana logo

Actress, Rita Edochie Prays to Live Long till Old Age

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrity Picks

Everyone prays to live long till old age and Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, is not left out in the wish which is why she is praying well and eating right to stay healthy.

She also tries not to get angry for long as this could also hinder one’s life span. Recently, the actress, shared a throwback photo of a makeup face transforming her into an old woman which she could not help but pray for God’s protection.

“See make up. This is how I will look when I get old. GOD please help me to get there I love my job so much,” she wrote.

