The devil attack to the earth is the world,that is why Jesus said to his followers that you are in the world but you are not from the world.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Actress, Rita Edochie Prays to Live Long till Old Age
Everyone prays to live long till old age and Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, is not left out in the wish which is why she is praying well and eating right to stay healthy.
She also tries not to get angry for long as this could also hinder one’s life span. Recently, the actress, shared a throwback photo of a makeup face transforming her into an old woman which she could not help but pray for God’s protection.
“See make up. This is how I will look when I get old. GOD please help me to get there I love my job so much,” she wrote.
