Why Actress, Biodun Okeowo cannot depend on Any Man for Survival

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
19 minutes ago | Sightings

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo better known as Omobutty, seriously does not have to depend on any many for money because she is really a hustler who is out to make herself, family and loved ones happy.

There is nothing like dependency theory in her dictionary because when she is not on movie set, she is in her office taking care of her clients with various skin issues.

She sure knows the business she is getting into and as such ensured that she got the necessary equipments that will work for all skin issues she can handle.

The actress recently shared photos of herself taking care of a client’s face who had come complaining of some facial issues and immediately she jumped to action.

