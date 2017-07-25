modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Iyabo Ojo Confirms Being in a Relationship

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
18 minutes ago | Nollywood Affairs

Hmm, Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has really gone through a lot both as a teenager and celebrity as she has tried in managing the fame that comes with being a celebrity.

The actress recently during a live chat with some of her fans on instagram, spoke about her love life and in the process disclosed that since ending her union with her first lover, she was never married to any man.

Iyabo did not stop there as she confirmed that she is currently in a relationship after a fan had seeked to know her love status.

On whether she was in any relationship now, the actress stated, “yes of course! How can a beautiful woman like me not have a man in her life?”

She admitted on knowing about the various rumours of her being married the second time but stressed that it was not true as she has been struggling like every single mother providing for her family.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Affairs

TOP STORIES

Kofi Sam knows who to contact in family for autopsy report - Mills' br...

1 hour ago

EC Boss’ allegations figment of her imagination – Opoku Amakwah

2 hours ago

quot-img-1We don't propose before we present to God.We present to God before we propose

By: Sampson Agyei Mensah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37084.3751
Euro5.08875.0926
Pound Sterling5.70085.7078
Swiss Franc4.62024.6243
Canadian Dollar3.49533.4972
S/African Rand0.33710.3372
Australian Dollar3.46673.4720
body-container-line