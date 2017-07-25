modernghana logo

It’s Official ! Lil Win signs DJ AY

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Media

Ghanaian actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah affectionately known as Lilwin has officially signed Yahaya Alhassan aka DJ AY as his official DJ, seancitygh.com can confirm.

The 5 year deal which is expected to run concurrently, was witnessed by Lilwin himself and Boss Nation manager Abdul Amissah.

The Star Disc Spinner will be the official DJ whenever the actor cum musician performs both in Ghana and abroad.

seancitygh.com can also confirm that DJ AY will also be the official DJ for the actor’s music label Boss Nation Music.

DJ AY is a Final year student of the Institute of Business Management and Journalism(IBM and J) and has worked Gh Radio 1,a private online radio portal amongst other reputable media outlets.

