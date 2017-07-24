modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

How Actress, Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Held Their Child Dedication (photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
52 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro and hubby, Ubi Franklin, have really done their best at ensuring that they secure their troubled marriage which made headlines several months back.

The two have not had it rosy in their marriage due to various personal allegations but despite all, they have been able to unite as one and patch up things with hope of better days.

Since finding a place in their heart to forgive each other, the duo decided to make good plans to dedicate their child before God as they stepped out with family and friends this past Sunday.

The dedication of their son, Jayden took place at The New Revival Assembly Church, Lagos.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei’s 28 Responses Bogus – Presidential Staffer

32 minutes ago

NDC marks 5 years of Atta Mills' passing

32 minutes ago

quot-img-1There is some one I've been looking for in this world & that person is me

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line