modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Bimbo Oshin Survives another 365 Days

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

It’s a happy for pretty Nollywood actress, Bimbo Oshin, as she turns a year older today. The actress could not keep calm but to appreciate God for the journey so far and till counting.

The actress has come far in the industry that sometimes is not friendly but through the grace of God, she has been able to scale through with time and as she is also blessed with nice family who have been giving her all the needed support.

Celebrating herelf, she wrote, “You have shown me much more than I deserve olowogbogboro. Thank you for preserving my life to see this beautiful day and all the wonders you have done in my life. . . .HAPPY ROYALTY BIRTHDAY TO ME!”

From Nollywoodgists.com we say happy Birthday to her and more years to her on earth with blessed family and friends.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrities Birthday

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei’s 28 Responses Bogus – Presidential Staffer

32 minutes ago

NDC marks 5 years of Atta Mills' passing

32 minutes ago

quot-img-1How can I believe in God when just last week I got my tongue caught in the roller of an electric typewriter?

By: roylexi.com quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line