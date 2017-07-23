TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Actress, Lola Magret Released from Prison
It has not been an easy time for popular Yoruba actress, Lola Magret, after she was rumoured to have been arrested for interrogation over money laundering in the hands of the police in Atlanta, Georgia.
The good news trending now shows that the actress has cleared her name and has been released from the prison.
Appreciating God for his goodness upon her life she wrote, “What else can say onto the Lord? than thank u, my God is good.”
