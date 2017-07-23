modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Lola Magret Released from Prison

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | AMEBO

It has not been an easy time for popular Yoruba actress, Lola Magret, after she was rumoured to have been arrested for interrogation over money laundering in the hands of the police in Atlanta, Georgia.

The good news trending now shows that the actress has cleared her name and has been released from the prison.

Appreciating God for his goodness upon her life she wrote, “What else can say onto the Lord? than thank u, my God is good.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

AMEBO

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei hints interdicted Deputy might be behind impeachment pl...

52 minutes ago

Charlotte Osei 'wages war' on three deputies in fresh allegations

19 hours ago

quot-img-1Breaking our oil addiction is one of the greatest challenges our generation will ever face

By: Barack Obama quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line