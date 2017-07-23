modernghana logo

Actress, Nadia Buari Steps out with Lovely Shape at Ghana Golden Movie Awards

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Nollywood Beauty

Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, was all shades of beauty last night as she and her colleagues stepped out for the Ghana Golden Movie Awards, which was held in Ghana.

The actress has been kind of indoors for a while as she tries to take care of the home front but gradually, she is stepping out for events.

She was like princess who just left her Palace as many could not take their eyes off her as she has really gained back her shape after child delivery.

Already blessed with twins, she is not in a haste to have more as she is set to return to movie location in full force.

Nollywood Beauty

