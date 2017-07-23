TOP STORIES
Beware! Chasing dubious methods to become wealthy is really selling your soul to the devilBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3744
|Euro
|5.0926
|5.0966
|Pound Sterling
|5.6666
|5.6740
|Swiss Franc
|4.6118
|4.6145
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4891
|3.4911
|S/African Rand
|0.3376
|0.3378
|Australian Dollar
|3.4583
|3.4657
Actress, Nadia Buari Steps out with Lovely Shape at Ghana Golden Movie Awards
Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, was all shades of beauty last night as she and her colleagues stepped out for the Ghana Golden Movie Awards, which was held in Ghana.
The actress has been kind of indoors for a while as she tries to take care of the home front but gradually, she is stepping out for events.
She was like princess who just left her Palace as many could not take their eyes off her as she has really gained back her shape after child delivery.
Already blessed with twins, she is not in a haste to have more as she is set to return to movie location in full force.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Nollywood Beauty