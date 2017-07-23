modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Best Wedding Anniversary Gift: Actor, John Njamah Welcome Baby Girl

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Nollywood At Large

Wow, Nollywood actor, John Njamah, has just gotten the best birthday gift ever as the actor has just welcomed a baby girl.

The baby is coming just few days the actor and his pretty Cameroonian wife celebrated their first year wedding anniversary.

Sharing the good news, he wrote, “It's a double joy and all glory to the lord almighty... as my wife and I welcome our baby girl Ziorah on the same day of our wedding anniversary. #thankful #bestanniversarygiftever #grateful #family .”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood At Large

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei 'wages war' on three deputies in fresh allegations

18 hours ago

Full text: Charlotte Osei fires back with 27-point response to impeach...

20 hours ago

quot-img-1LOVE HAS NO BOUNDARY, SO I THINK I HAVE A LONG WAY

By: akoaso,HH Germany quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line