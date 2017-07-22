modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hurray!!! Actress, Doris Simeon is Plus 1

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
16 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon is a year older today and it is all about thanksgiving as it has not been an easy ride in the past one year.

She has had her personal challenges as human but through His grace, she has been able to scale through in anticipation for more greatness.

“Modupe mofiyin foluwa modupe mofiyin foluwa won torimi raja lowo baba oni posi modupe mofiyin foluwa. Father for the gift of life I bless you, daddy for the strength I bless u, for seeing my family friends and well wishers and for been celebrated this much it's not by my might but by your grace Lord I bless your holy name,” she appreciated.

Happy birthday to her and more years to her age filled with happiness and a blissful home.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrities Birthday

TOP STORIES

Nana Probes Scary NDC Debts

32 minutes ago

NDC Is Frustrated – Obiri Yeboah Fires

32 minutes ago

quot-img-1A SHORT CUT IS THE LONGEST DISTANCE BETWEEN TWO POINT

By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line