modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I Still Get Advance from both Younger, Old Men… Jaiye Kuti

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
32 minutes ago | Celebrity

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti, is one beautiful actress whose beauty cannot just be ignored any day as she is also blessed with nice physique.

The actress in a recent interview with Tribune revealed that despite being married, she still get advances from both young and old men who just can’t take their eyes off her.

She admitted that it is normal for men to do that to any lady but for her, she has been handling everything with wisdom in other not to create an unhealthy scene.

“This is normal. To shock you, I get advances from both the younger and older men on daily basis. I cannot hide the fact that I am beautiful and that I have a fine physique that would make any man want me, but as a mother and a wife, I have been applying wisdom in handling them carefully,” she stated.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Celebrity

TOP STORIES

Nana Probes Scary NDC Debts

33 minutes ago

NDC Is Frustrated – Obiri Yeboah Fires

33 minutes ago

quot-img-1Greater things do come our when we move towards the right direction with zeal

By: Adwoa Agyeiwaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3744
Euro5.09265.0966
Pound Sterling5.66665.6740
Swiss Franc4.61184.6145
Canadian Dollar3.48913.4911
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.45833.4657
body-container-line