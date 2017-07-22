modernghana logo

I Don’t Mind Dating a Lady Richer than Me…Actor, John Dumelo

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
47 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, is still that one handsome bachelor every lady is dying to have as a husband but the cool dude is not in a rush to settle down with any woman.

Everyone yearning for relationship has something they are looking for in their spouse and the actor is one who hopes for the best from his woman even if the money is not there.

In a recent interview with GTV program dubbed ‘What Men Like’, the was quick to admit that he will like his woman to be very ambitious and also work with him towards attaining that couple goals.

According to him, “I just want a woman who is OK but the potential is there to be rich, for us to be rich together. She’s ambitious, she’s a go getter, she’s entrepreneurial. We can get the money together. I don’t mind going out with a woman who has more money than I do but I would make sure I have my own money as well. I wouldn’t want a case where I depend on the woman financially”.

