19-Year-Old Entrepreneur Takes Nigerian Showbiz By Storm, Unveils All-Star Live Music Concert
Teenage prodigy and CEO, Faustino Entertainment; Adeola Shonoiki is about to redefine showbiz with particular focus on the way concerts are organized in Nigeria.
The 19 year old US-based student-entrepreneur hosted a press conference in Lagos on Friday, 21st July, 2017 where he unveiled his flagship Summer Vibes Concert.
With a star-studded line-up boasting the best of Nigerian music such as MI, Burna Boy, Niniola, Base One, and Terry Apala among many others, revealed that the concert would be different as all the artistes would be performing with a live band.
Shonoiki also said his foray into the entertainment industry was to also encourage young aspiring entrepreneurs to believe in themselves, as well as encourage their parents to give them all the necessary support adding that he was able to achieve so much because he had the support of his family.
The teenage Chief Executive, who said he aspires to put Nigeria on the world map by continuously breaking new grounds in business, said he plans to make the Summer Vibes Concert a yearly affair.
Chocolate City boss, M.I Abaga told newsmen at the press conference that he decided to sign on with the Summer Vibes Concert because he believes Faustino is starting something new and unique and he intends to continue supporting his dream.
Ms Withney Asumah, Project Manager for the Summer Vibes Concert revealed that the highly anticipated concert will hold at the prestigious Eko Hotels & Convention Centre on Saturday, 5th of August, 2017.
Adeola Shonoiki also owns a lingerie line (Intimate by Faustino), and Urban Street Wear Clothing Line (Invictus), both of which are well known brands in the international market.
