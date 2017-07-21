modernghana logo

Actress, Mercy Johnson’s Hubby Gushes About wife

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
39 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

For many who have been waiting to hear sad news of failed marriage from the home of Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, well, sorry, the union is waxing stronger by the day.

The actress and her hubby, Prince Okojie are just one inseparable love birds that have been able to define their love life and has been built on a solid rock.

Recently, Mercy’s hubby decided to show that aside work all the time, he also has a romantic life which he could not hide as he shared a picture of how he is kissing his wife stating that she is the blood that flows through his vein.

In his words, "she's the blood that flows through my vein"...Sorry, I had to FLAUNT my TASTE.”

