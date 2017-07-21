modernghana logo

Buhari’s Administration Should Ask us for Help…Actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
11 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu, is also not happy with the turnout of things from the Federal government after the news of banning video production outside the country.

The actor just like every other celebrity who has lent their voices blasted the government on what measure they have put in place at ensuring that the economy is stable.

He stressed that the Buhari’s administration is aimed at destroying the country rather than finding solutions to the lingering problem in the country.

In his words, “My face ever since I read that the Nigerian government is planning to stop the production of film and music abroad. What's wrong with this country? How is that supposed to address the hardships been faced by the masses? How is that supposed to bring solution to the recession the economy is in? Do they really know the impact the Nigerian entertainment industry is creating globally? Why is this administration poised on destroying what many brains past and present have labored to build? It is a shame that this present administration is not facing the challenges of the country but rather beating around the bush for 2 years now. This is total rubbish and idiosyncratic. If they don't know what to do, they should ask for help.”

