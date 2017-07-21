modernghana logo

Actress, Angela Philips Turns a year older Today

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
6 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Nollywood actress cum entrepreneur, Angela Philips, has been kind of silent in the industry but that does not mean that she has not been on various movie sets doing what she has always love doing.

It might not be that regular movie roles but she has been very busy but taking care of her family, career and private businesses which has kind of kept her away for a while.

Well, we all thank God for good health and happy home as the actress has just turned a year older today while she is being celebrated by her family.

Happy birthday to her and many more years with greater achievements in Jesus name, Amen

