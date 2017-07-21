modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
I Might not Good but I can Cook a Little…Singer, Kiss Daniel tells future wife

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
36 minutes ago | Music News

Singer, Kiss Daniel is not just good with his music alone but also good in the kitchen if not 100% as he recently showed off his cooking skills in his kitchen.

The singer was hungry and needed to eat something solid so he decided to make semovita and while struggling to make it he called on his future love to take note.

He admitted that he might not be good at it well but he can still do little out of nothing.

“Hey boo I'm not useless at least not completely Eat it with air and water,” he shared.

