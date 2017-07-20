TOP STORIES
"BORN IN A POOR HOUSE IS NOT AN EXCUSE TO BE POOR"By: Theo Dorman
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Actress, Lola Alao, Bukky Fagbuyi Others Step out for National Anti-Corruption Mega Rally
Nollywood actress, Lola Alao, Emmanuel Ehumadu Totolos, Bukky Fagbuyi, along with singers, Danfo Drivers, were guest celebrities at the National Anti-Corruption Mega Rally.
The rally which was held in the North Central zone Edition Minna Niger State was meant to educate people on the need to avoid corruption which is already eating the Nigerian system.
The event was organized by The Ambassadors of Voice For Change Initiative Nigeria.
