Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3678
|4.3721
|Euro
|5.0317
|5.0343
|Pound Sterling
|5.6904
|5.6968
|Swiss Franc
|4.5754
|4.5787
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4704
|3.4731
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4643
|3.4705
Actor, Femi Branch Gives Condition to Lai Mohammed on Video Shooting
Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, has joined the league of other entertainers to reply the statement made by Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed over shooting of videos abroad.
Since the Minister’s statement, some Nigerian entertainers have shared their view on the issue thereby calling on the Minister to focus on things important to the country and leave entertainers who have tried in giving hope to the country for a while.
Femi who got very furious about the Minister’s statement clearly gave a reason where shooting of videos outside the country will stop and that is when government officials stop travelling abroad for medical care rather than use Nigerian hospitals.
In his words, “Yes Sir, we shall comply. Soon as you return all your children abroad to Nigerian Public Schools and Mr President return to a Nigerian hospital. Yes Sir, we shall comply.”
