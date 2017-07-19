TOP STORIES
There is no HISTORY without a STORYBy: SA Sarkodie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3616
|4.3660
|Euro
|5.0504
|5.0534
|Pound Sterling
|5.6766
|5.6841
|Swiss Franc
|4.5783
|4.5821
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4496
|3.4524
|S/African Rand
|0.3371
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4542
|3.4605
Charly Boy Gushes over Daughter’s Beauty
When some parents seat back to criticize the way their female child dresses or the things she does, there are some parents that see some sense in what their daughters do like singer, CharlyBoy Oputa.
The singer recently shared photo of his daughter, Dewy Oputa dressed in Bikini for a photo-shoot expressed how much he admires her.
Naturally, many would have criticized the picture considering the fact that she has massive tattoos on her private part but she was being cheered.
“My Girl is Hot. Daddy's pride and joy. Our own Charly. Princess Dewy,” he wrote
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Celebrity Picks