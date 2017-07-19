modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I’ll like to Kiss Big Brother Housemate, Soma… Joanna Umoru

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Calabash

Everyone sure has someone they are crushing on and Nollywood actress, Joanna Osomiamhe Umoru, is one of such who has a crush and can no longer hide it.

The actress has been nursing serious crush on former Big Brother Naija housemate, Soma, and could not hide it has she came publicly to declare it.

She went as far as stressing that if she has the opportunity, she will like to kiss him and nothing more.

“OK I have never done this before but I must say this is one guy @soma_apex I just like and crush on And o yes I want to kiss him Just a kiss,” he wrote.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Calabash

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo’ll Run For 2020 – Hamid

47 minutes ago

Radio Gold's invitation'll be first next time – Hamid

47 minutes ago

quot-img-1"Successful people give you results. Others will give you their rationale"

By: Kevin Abdulrahman quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line