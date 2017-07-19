modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Finally, Actress, Mercy Aigbe Reconciles with Hubby Lanre Gentry

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Couples/Break-ups

After now people will say we like gossip, well, it’s true sha because the gossip is always true just like this one we are about to let you know that Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has returned to her hubby.

It is not easy taking a walk out of one’s marriage just like that especially if the lover has realized his/her mistake and begs for forgiveness.

Mercy and her hubby, Lanre Gentry have not had it rosy over allegations of domestic violence on the actress as things got to a point where Lanre was arrested and Mercy having to move out of their marital home.

We all saw it coming recently that she will likely accept him back after she shared a private chat of Lanre begging her that such situation will never happen again.

To shock you all, after the whole drama, the actress is back with her hubby as she has deleted the new instagram account she created after she parted ways with her hubby.

Her daughter as also changed her surname to that of Gentry indicating that all is well with the Gentry’s family.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Couples/Break-ups

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Undermining His Gov’t – Kwakye-Ofosu

58 minutes ago

NDC’s Clement Apaak drags GRA to court over 3% VAT

1 hour ago

quot-img-1Good Politicians reach out to the people when the people need them and not when they need the people.

By: Nasirudeen A. Fatawu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line