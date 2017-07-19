modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I’m Working to get that Figure 8…Actress, Funke Adesiyan

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
13 minutes ago | Nollywood Beauty

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, is not joking with her body as she is ensuring that she gets one of the banging body in the industry.

She sure envies some ladies with good body shape and she is working towards getting such shape as she constantly hit the gym and it seems to have been working for her.

She recently stepped out looking stunning as usual while stating that she must really get that needed shape just like her friend. “funkeadesiyan: @angynwaka momma yo! I'm working on revenge body like you did.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Beauty

TOP STORIES

EC staff Petition Akufo-Addo To Remove Charlotte Osei

45 minutes ago

I will ensure acts of corruption are punished - President

13 hours ago

quot-img-1Beware of rewards and the rewarder.

By: ABUSCO - T (rasrooq2 quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36164.3660
Euro5.05045.0534
Pound Sterling5.67665.6841
Swiss Franc4.57834.5821
Canadian Dollar3.44963.4524
S/African Rand0.33710.3374
Australian Dollar3.45423.4605
body-container-line