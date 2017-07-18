modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Loved up with her man Iceberg Slim at the Beach

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Ghanaian actress, Juliet, has been enjoying the good side of love life since she met her new man, US born Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.

The Ghanaian actress seems to have finally found love in the arms of US born Nigerian rapper, as they have been posting each other’s photos on their pages with lovely messages and after he organized a surprise birthday for her, the pair have made it official!

US born Nigerian rapper, Olusegun Olowokere better known as Iceberg Slim, and his Ghanaian boo, Juliet Ibrahim shared this loved up photo as they spent some time in a beach in Accra, Ghana.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Ken Agyapong’s Attacks Don’t Irritate Me – Nana Addo

29 minutes ago

I Don’t Know Status Of My $14m Residence – Bawumia

29 minutes ago

quot-img-1I'll never EAT (yoo-ke-gari)ever again.

By: J.J.Rawlings quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35934.3636
Euro5.00195.0049
Pound Sterling5.69415.7010
Swiss Franc4.52964.5318
Canadian Dollar3.44743.4497
S/African Rand0.33730.3374
Australian Dollar3.40623.4132
body-container-line