TOP STORIES
I'll never EAT (yoo-ke-gari)ever again.By: J.J.Rawlings
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3593
|4.3636
|Euro
|5.0019
|5.0049
|Pound Sterling
|5.6941
|5.7010
|Swiss Franc
|4.5296
|4.5318
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4474
|3.4497
|S/African Rand
|0.3373
|0.3374
|Australian Dollar
|3.4062
|3.4132
Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Loved up with her man Iceberg Slim at the Beach
Ghanaian actress, Juliet, has been enjoying the good side of love life since she met her new man, US born Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim.
The Ghanaian actress seems to have finally found love in the arms of US born Nigerian rapper, as they have been posting each other’s photos on their pages with lovely messages and after he organized a surprise birthday for her, the pair have made it official!
US born Nigerian rapper, Olusegun Olowokere better known as Iceberg Slim, and his Ghanaian boo, Juliet Ibrahim shared this loved up photo as they spent some time in a beach in Accra, Ghana.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Nollywood Media