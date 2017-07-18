modernghana logo

My Blessing is not about Material Things…Singer, Flavour

Singer, Flavour has brought tears down the eyes of many of his fans after he released a video of a gospel song he did with Liberian physically impaired boy, Semah G Weifur.

The song has gotten many talking with the way Semah sang it through his heart but what caught the fancy of many is the fact that Flavour never turned his back on the boy since meeting him in March 2017, in Liberia.

Flavour speaking about the video stated that his blessings are beyond material things as music allows him to connect with extraordinary individuals like Semah.

I thank God for all the blessings that have come as a result of my craft as a musician. I have always lived by the mantra, "Music And Me," which is more than a saying. It's spiritual. My blessing goes beyond materialism. My blessing is that my music allows me to connect with rare and extraordinary individuals, like my special friend here, Semah.

