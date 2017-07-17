TOP STORIES
I Lost One Before, I don’t Want to lose Another…Seyi Law Warns about his Child
Comedian, Seyi Law, has chosen to ignore the abusive words of Kemi Olunloyo, as he has called on his fans to ignore all negativities and channel their energy to something else.
Although the comedian is still being forced to talk base on latest attacks especially dragging his wife into it but he is still trying to absorb things as a man and let go.
The comedian stated that for those talking about his daughter’s fat he does not see any issues with his baby because they have a family doctor which they have consulted as he says there is no issue with the fat.
He stressed that there are things he will not like to dabble into knowing that he had once lost one and will not like to weep for another.
“This is an assurance to everybody that my daughter is well and heavily guarded by God Almighty. Tiwaloluwa has doctors at our local Healthcare Centre and George's Memorial Medical Centre, Lekki and if there is any issue, social media doctors won't be the ones to inform us. I have lost one before and wouldn't take any chance on another. I want to implore my fans, family and friends to please ignore all negative comments from now. Let's channel our energy towards more positive things and let pigs remain in the gutter,” he stated.
