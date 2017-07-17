TOP STORIES
Lai Mohammed Should Face his work and Leave Entertainers Alone…Ruggedman
“We cannot continue to go to South Africa or any other country to produce our films and then send them back to be consumed in Nigeria.”
The above statement was made by the minister for Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed during his speech at the COSON house recently in Lagos on the plans of the government towards addressing some issues in the entertainment industry.
Singer, Ruggedman is currently angry at this statement and has called out the same government to explain how come they go to other countries to see for loan and also refine the country’s crude abroad then bring it back home for consumption.
“But we can go to other countries to beg for loans that do not get used to better the lives of Nigerians. But we can send our crude out of the country to be refined then send it back to be consumed in Nigeria. #MinisterFaceYourWork ,” he wrote.
