modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Lai Mohammed Should Face his work and Leave Entertainers Alone…Ruggedman

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Hot Issues

“We cannot continue to go to South Africa or any other country to produce our films and then send them back to be consumed in Nigeria.”

The above statement was made by the minister for Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed during his speech at the COSON house recently in Lagos on the plans of the government towards addressing some issues in the entertainment industry.

Singer, Ruggedman is currently angry at this statement and has called out the same government to explain how come they go to other countries to see for loan and also refine the country’s crude abroad then bring it back home for consumption.

“But we can go to other countries to beg for loans that do not get used to better the lives of Nigerians. But we can send our crude out of the country to be refined then send it back to be consumed in Nigeria. #MinisterFaceYourWork ,” he wrote.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Hot Issues

TOP STORIES

US Deports 302 Ghanaians

21 minutes ago

15 Arrested Over Cop Murder

21 minutes ago

quot-img-1"Try not to become a man of success, but rather a man of value"

By: A.C. Acquah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line