TOP STORIES
The couples who see their physical naked also in spirit,they are the people who understand marriage.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Actress, Ngozi Ezeonu Shows off her Cute Man
When some celebrities are trying to keep their families away from social media, some still believes that there are some cases that can still be handled if caution is put in place.
Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, recently showed off her cute son, Chidera Ezeonu, whom she has tried in keeping away from social media for best reasons known to her until recently.
Looking at the actress son, one can easily see a replica of the mom's facial look too. Her reason for showing off her cute man is just for him to have the same love she has been getting as he is new to instagram.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Nollywood Media