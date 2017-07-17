TOP STORIES
In today's world of business, if you see your competitors as an enemy, you will run out of business but if you see them as opportunity to the next level, you will remain in business.By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Actress, Hilda Dokubo Loses Phone at AMAA Awards
These days anyone attending any form of event needs to be very careful considering the high rate at which people now steal no matter the gathering even if it’s in the church.
Some weeks back it was Ooni of Ife and some other dignitaries that lost their phones at wedding event of the Dabiris now another phone has been missing in the just concluded AMAA awards at Eko Hotel in Lagos.
The latest victim is Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, whose phone got missing at event and that hindered her from taking photographs of her outfit to the event.
Sharing the sad news, she wrote, “Some fool imagined that IT had the capacity to make me unhappy by stealing my phone at the Amaa awards but pulse said No! Beautiful picture guys. Thank you.”
