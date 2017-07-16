modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

With all the Bad Publicity, I’m still soaring High…Actress, Rosaline Meurer Brags

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
4 minutes ago | Spotlight

Like the saying that bad publicity or good publicity, all publicity, Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, by now should get used to the fact that being a celebrity, it comes with a lot of pain and sacrifices.

The actress who was part of those that graced the red carpet of the just concluded AMAA awards threw a shade at those peddling rumours about her.

She stated that despite all the bad publicity she has been getting and all the lies about her, she is still soaring high in between.

In her words, “AMAA 2017! Thank you lord, with all the bad publicity and lies y'all got me here walking majestically on all the stones y'all be throwing at me. Climbed them all and got to the top. Thank you thank you appreciate everyone of you and rosy loves you.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Spotlight

TOP STORIES

Ghana set to promote agricultural production through science

10 hours ago

Immigration Service rescues 150 ladies from traffickers

12 hours ago

quot-img-1"Beauty is attractive but who an individual gets into contract with in any marriage is character"

By: Okee Godspower quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35804.3624
Euro4.98624.9890
Pound Sterling5.69685.7030
Swiss Franc4.51124.5136
Canadian Dollar3.43933.4415
S/African Rand0.33390.3340
Australian Dollar3.40043.4052
body-container-line