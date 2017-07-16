TOP STORIES
The only disability in life is a bad attitude.By: PATRICK MENSAH BAIDO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3580
|4.3624
|Euro
|4.9862
|4.9890
|Pound Sterling
|5.6968
|5.7030
|Swiss Franc
|4.5112
|4.5136
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4393
|3.4415
|S/African Rand
|0.3339
|0.3340
|Australian Dollar
|3.4004
|3.4052
Actress, Doris Simeon Looking Gorgeous in her outfit at AMAA 2017
Nollywood actress, Doris Simeon, was just one of many beauties that could not be ignored at the just concluded AMAA 2017, awards which took place in Lagos.
The actress, who is always calm and calculated, stepped out looking stunning in her own way. Sometimes it is not all about who wins but those who are happy for others.
You will agree that her tailor, who happens to be a male, actually nailed this outfit which is a complete fitting on the actress.
