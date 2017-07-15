modernghana logo

Music Premiere: Bouqui –Underground (Prod. By Dapo Torimiro)

Yinka Awoyemi
1 hour ago | Music News

Nigeria’s foremost female rapper, BOUQUI has returned with a bang! Queen B as fans fondly call her has reemerged straight outta Hollywood in California USA where she’s based with this refined and subtle tune titled Underground.

Underground, the contemporary gospo hip-hop tune was produced by Dapo Torimiro for Dapo Torimiro productions Los Angeles California.

The song according to BOUQUI is the first of many singles to come off her 5th studio album. Download, Listen, enjoy and don’t forget to share…

#thequeenisback @bouquiunstoppable @olayinkaMGMEDIA

Download Link: Listen to BOUQUI - Underground (Prod. By Dapo Torimiro) on Mynotjustok

