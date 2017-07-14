modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Movie Screening: The Valuable Waste Movie

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
50 minutes ago | Where ‘N’ When

Some Nollywood roducers have made it point of duty to showcase movies that will speak not just about love and family but how to protect the environment.

Recently, some parts of Lagos have not found it funny during the various heavy down pour as some parts were flooded which forced many to stay indoors.

The flood took over both the roads and homes that some home appliances were seen being damaged including other luxuries.

Following the recent floods in Lagos and in commemoration of ‘No Plastic Month July,’ we are screening ‘The Valuable Waste’ in Lagos tomorrow, Saturday, 15th July 2017, as part of our #StareDownonPollution campaign.

‘The Valuable Waste,’ is a 45-minute documentary by Nigerian producer, Adesoji Adeyemi - Adejolu on the hidden value of waste and how some people have taken advantage of this opportunity to create wealth and impact.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Where ‘N’ When

TOP STORIES

IGP Places GHȻ10,000 Bounty On Lapaz Cop Killers

4 hours ago

Nana Addo approves Act establishing 3 dev’t authorities

4 hours ago

quot-img-1A Civilization is what Great People Thought, Said and Did in the Past.

By: Edwin Lopez quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35634.3607
Euro4.96844.9720
Pound Sterling5.63275.6397
Swiss Franc4.50294.5067
Canadian Dollar3.41893.4205
S/African Rand0.32830.3284
Australian Dollar3.36443.3703
body-container-line