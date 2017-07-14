modernghana logo

Disabled singer, Pazzo Joe Grieves; Says Movie Industry, Comedians Must Stop Imitating Them

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | In The Closet

Fast rising rapperm, Pazzo Joe as one of the physically challenged musicians is pleading with the movie industry and all comedians to desist from the act of mocking and mimicking the disabled.

The "Ayele" hitmaker expressed his grievances on how excruciating they feel witnessing movie roles of actors and actresses imitating them.

Pazzo Joe told hellogh in a recent interview that such practices should be frowned on by society and not entertained. He said "Eventhough they are for comic movie scenes ,I feel we should not entertain that because in one way or the other, these actors ,actresses and comedians are trying to make mockery of us. I witnessed a couple of these in many of our kumawood movies and I felt so bad as a disabled. I am pleading with them to put a stop to that and find other means of entertaining their viewers."

The DNWE Music signed musician has been consistent in the music industry after unleashing songs like "Ayele", Wedding Day and Kaany3mi.

